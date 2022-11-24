DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be mostly pleasant this weekend with a weak system on Saturday before another snow chance moves in next week.

Weather tonight: Clear and cold

Denver and the Front Range will see mainly clear skies on Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. In the mountains, the weather stays clear with temperatures in the teens.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and dry

The Pinpoint Weather team forecast sunny skies on Friday with temperatures in the mid-50s across the Front Range. The mountains will stay sunny and dry with temperatures in the 30s.

Weather this weekend: Weak flurry chance

Saturday morning starts sunny before a weak disturbance races south from Wyoming. It increases cloud cover statewide between midday and afternoon and brings a slight chance for a few mountain snow showers. There’s a possibility for a few flurries in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.

This is a minor disturbance with Front Range highs in the 50s. Abundant sunshine builds back in for Sunday afternoon as highs hover around the low 50s.

Looking ahead: Snow chances Monday night

A colder storm system arrives early Tuesday morning with snow showers for Denver and the Front Range. The mountains will have snow starting Monday night.

In Denver, there is a 40-60% chance of snow from around 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Forecast snow totals (inches) on Tuesday.

Here’s how much snow is possible by Tuesday afternoon:

Denver: 1-3 inches

Foothills: 2-6 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-3 inches

Ski areas: 4-12 inches

Skies clear Tuesday evening with cold overnight lows around 10 degrees.