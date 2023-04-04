DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay snowy Tuesday night and into Wednesday with temperatures staying well below average.

Weather tonight: Snow showers

Tuesday night will be cold and snowy on the Front Range, with snow showers ending late Tuesday evening.

Roads could be slick and slushy in spots, especially in areas west and south of Metro Denver, like the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. Overnight temperatures will fall into the teens on the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Spotty snow showers

Wednesday will start dry on the Front Range, but a 20% chance for spotty snow showers will develop in the afternoon. High temperatures in Denver will hit the low 40s.

The Denver metro area will see up to an additional inch of snow Tuesday night through Wednesday. The foothills and Palmer Divide will see up to 3 inches, with up to 5 in the mountains.

Looking ahead: Warm, dry weekend

Temperatures will heat up to the 50s on Thursday with sunshine and dry conditions.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s on Friday and Saturday and in the 70s by Easter Sunday.

Parts of the Front Range could hit their first 80-degree temperature of the year next week.