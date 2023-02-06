DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild through Wednesday, with the next storm system pushing in Wednesday night.

The Wednesday and Thursday storm will cool temperatures and bring a chance of snow to Colorado.

Weather tonight: Snow chance

There will be a chance for a few isolated snow showers along the Front Range and plains on Monday night. These will be spotty, meaning most places will stay dry. Accumulation is not expected in lower elevations.

Denver’s overnight temperatures will fall into the low 20s, with clear skies by Tuesday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Warm, dry

Tuesday will be a quiet and calm weather day in Colorado. Temperatures will hit the mid-40s in Denver, with sunshine and dry conditions.

Looking ahead: Snow chance

Wednesday will start out dry with temperatures hitting 50 degrees midday. A cold front will swing through Wednesday afternoon and evening, with cloud cover increasing and wind picking up.

Temperatures will cool quickly on Wednesday evening, with scattered snow showers possible. A few lingering showers could last into Thursday.

Totals will stay under an inch on the Front Range, with 1 to 6 inches in the mountains by Thursday night.

Dry weather will return on Friday with highs in the mid-40s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, mild, and dry on the Front Range.