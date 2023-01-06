DENVER (KDVR) — Denver weather will see another chance for snow on Friday with better chances in the mountains and on the eastern plains.

So far this January, Denver has seen 1.3 inches of snowfall at Denver International Airport. The average January snowfall for the city is 6.5 inches.

Weather today: Scattered snow showers

Colorado’s mountains will see scattered snow showers throughout Friday with 2 to 8 inches of accumulation by Friday night. Roads will be icy and snow covered if you are travelling in the mountains.

The Front Range and eastern plains will see spotty light snow showers on and off with a 10% chance for snow in Denver. Most places will miss out on the moisture but areas that do see a snow showers in the lower elevations will see up to an inch of accumulation.

Weather tomorrow: Drying out

Dry weather will return to Colorado on Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid 40s on the Front Range.

The mountains will dry out from Thursday and Friday’s snow showers. Sunshine will help to improve the road conditions.

Looking ahead: Chance for snow Wednesday

Dry weather will stay into Sunday with more mild temperatures. Denver’s average high temperature this time of year is 44 degrees. Temperatures will hover around average for the next week.

Another round of snow moves into the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. Denver and the Front Range have a 10% chance of snow on Wednesday.