DENVER (KDVR) — Cold temperatures are sticking around for the end of the week with snow moving in Thursday in the Denver weather forecast. Snow will mostly fall Thursday night with impacts expected on the roads later in the night and into Friday morning. With the approaching snow, Thursday into Friday morning are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Weather today: Spotty snow showers, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Denver can get a taste of the snow before noon Thursday but will get a break in the early afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will only reach the upper 20s with a light wind. It will be frigid out there, so prepare with all that winter gear before heading out the door for school and work.

Get ready for the snow, it moves back in later in the evening and lingers overnight.

Weather tonight: Snow arrives, brings single digits

Snow will fall across the area Thursday night with light winds out of the northeast. Overnight lows will end up in the single digits.

Denver snowfall totals will be 2 to 4 inches, the Eastern Plains will have totals between 1 to 3 inches, and the foothills snow totals will be between 4 and 8 inches. The snow will wrap up by 6 a.m. with slow-clearing skies on Friday.

Looking ahead: Warm, drier weekend

Saturday has mainly sunny skies with below-average highs in the upper 30s. It’ll be even warmer on Sunday with highs reaching the upper 40s as skies stay sunny.

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts the next week will have abundant sunshine and mild highs in the lower 50s.

Clouds push through on Wednesday with a small chance for a late shower or flurry. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s.