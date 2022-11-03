DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday as snow and cold temperatures move in. Denver’s weather will dry out quickly Friday morning with sunshine into the weekend.

Weather tonight: Snow arrives Thursday evening

The mountains will see snow showers throughout the day on Thursday, some of which could be heavy at times. Road impacts will be high through early Friday in the mountains.

The Front Range will begin to see impacts Thursday afternoon as rain and rain/snow mixed showers start on the Front Range.

Eventually, by the evening drive time, showers will change over to snow in the lower elevations. There will be scattered snow showers on the Front Range Thursday evening and overnight before it clears early Friday morning. Most of it will wrap up before the morning commute is underway.

Snow totals will be small on the Front Range with up to an inch mostly on the grass and cooler surfaces. The Palmer Divide will see 1 to 3 inches of snow with 3 to 6 in the foothills.

Colorado mountains will see the biggest impacts from this storm with 6 to 12 inches in the central and northern mountains with 12 to 20 inches in the southern mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine returns

Roads could still be slick in the foothills and mountains Friday morning. Most of the Front Range and lower elevations will only have wet roads. Temperatures will fall to 26 degrees to start off Friday.

Clear skies and dry weather will move in by 6 a.m. with temperatures in the 40s Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead: Dry, mild weekend

Denver will stay dry this weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday.