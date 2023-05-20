DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will dry out over the weekend with only isolated storm chances on Saturday and Sunday but skies will be hazy from wildfires in Canada.

Weather today: Smoky & 70s

The wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to bring poor air quality to parts of Colorado through the weekend.

An air quality warning is in place through this morning as conditions should improve by the evening.

Highs will reach the 70s with an isolated storm is possible, mainly to the south.

Looking ahead: Wet next week again

Tomorrow through Monday we have more of the same – smoke, 70s, and isolated storm chance.

Storm chances will increase midweek with the potential for a severe threat Wednesday and Thursday – something we will keep an eye to!