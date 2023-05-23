DENVER (KDVR) — Wildfire smoke is still over the Front Range today as highs near 80 degrees and Air Quality Alerts are in effect through the afternoon.

You can actually check the current Air Quality Index for Denver and see the air quality forecast across Colorado on the FOX31 website.

The official data is provided by AirNow and the EPA.

Weather today: Sunny with smoke

Most of the metro area will have sunny skies today, but the haze and smoke stick around. Air quality will be lower today as highs reach the upper 70s with light winds. Isolated storms are possible in the high country this afternoon.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

A few clouds build in tonight with comfortable and above average lows in the low 50s. Winds stay light overnight with some of the smoke starting to clear.

Looking ahead: Storm chances and clearing smoke

Wednesday has much better chances for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. This will help to clear some of the smoke in the air, with a marginal risk for severe storms across the eastern plains. Thursday also has highs in the upper 70s with decent chances for afternoon storms.

Friday has partly cloudy skies with smaller chances for showers and storms. Highs flirt with 80 degrees on Friday with a light breeze.

The weekend looks great with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Storm chances linger through the weekend, but it’s only about a 20% chance.

Monday starts off next week with highs near 80 degrees and afternoon storm chances.