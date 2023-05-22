DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay warm into Tuesday with high temperatures close to 80 degrees. The smoke will finally decrease on Tuesday, with only a 10% chance of an isolated shower.

Weather tonight: Smoky and dry

Temperatures will dip into the low 50s tonight with smoky skies. The Front Range will be dry overnight.

Smoke will begin to improve on Tuesday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Less smoke

The wildfire smoke from Canada will shift northeast on Tuesday, bringing better air quality to Denver with less smoke.

Most of the Front Range will stay dry on Tuesday, with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s in Denver, running about 5 degrees above average for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Storms return

Storm chances will go up on Wednesday and Thursday, with a 60% chance each day. Some storms could turn severe and bring large hail and strong winds to the Eastern Plains.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

The holiday weekend will stay warm with temperatures in the 70s. There will be scattered storm chances each afternoon.