DENVER (KDVR) — The warm and dry Denver weather pattern we’ve been enjoying this late in October is slowly going to change by the weekend.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, a series of cold fronts will push through the area with the coldest temperatures arriving on Sunday along with possible snow showers.

A weekend cold front with possible snow showers for Denver

Weather tonight: Few sprinkles with patchy fog

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the evening hours with a light shower or sprinkles possible south of Denver. Skies will clear overnight, leading to patchy fog over the northeast plains. Some of the fog could form just north of the city.

Temperatures will be cold with below-freezing readings in the mountains and cool 40s across the Eastern Plains.

Overnight lows by Wednesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and warm again

The fog will burn off leading to sunny skies along the Front Range and in metro Denver. There may be a few light rain showers along the southern border of the state during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warm again with readings running about 10-15 degrees above normal.

Warm afternoon temperatures on Wednesday

Looking ahead: Much colder weekend along with snow

A stronger cold front will head over the mountains on Saturday and arrive in Denver Saturday evening. There will be increasing clouds and much cooler temperatures to start the weekend.

Rain showers will develop late Saturday and then mix with snow showers by night.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Sunday will be the coldest day for the week ahead. Temperatures will struggle in the cold 30s in metro Denver. There will also be some snow showers possible, especially early in the day. A light coating of snow is possible in some areas along the Front Range.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but it’ll be a cool start to the week.