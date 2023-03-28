DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be dry and mild for the next couple of days. The next system moves in Thursday night with a chance of a rain and snow mix.

Weather today: Cool sunshine

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts sunshine and dry weather Tuesday with breezy afternoon winds. Denver’s high temperature will climb to 51 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs on March 28.

With sunny skies and temperatures well above freezing, the snow that is left on the ground from Monday’s storm will see significant melting.

Looking ahead: Another chance of snow

Wednesday will stay dry and a touch warmer with highs in the mid-50s.

The next storm system on the Front Range will move in late Thursday into Friday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by March 31.

As of now, it looks like this storm will be spotty rain and snow showers with minimal accumulation for the metro. Mountains will pick up most of the snow.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on March 28.

Sunshine, dry weather, and high temperatures in the 60s will return over the weekend.