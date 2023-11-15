DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn slightly cooler by the end of the week. This will be alongside a slight chance for showers on Thursday and the end of the weekend.

Weather tonight: More clouds, mild

Wednesday night, more clouds will build into the area. This, paired with a southerly breeze, will keep lows only falling to the upper 30s, which is 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Weather tomorrow: Cooler, chance showers

Thursday, more clouds will build in alongside the slight chance for showers. High temperatures in Denver will climb to the mid-60s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

This will be followed by the chance for evening rain showers stretching across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Higher elevations could get a couple of inches of snow.

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny start to the weekend ahead of more showers

Friday and Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine. Highs will climb to the low to mid-60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

The next big change moves in on Sunday into Monday. A system will bring in the next chance for showers and much colder air. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of highs in the 50s and a few rain showers in the metro, with snow showers in the mountains. Rain will change to light snow Sunday night into early morning as lows fall below freezing.

Right now, the chance for snow showers looks very minimal in the metro area, since drier air will move in Monday, resulting in sunshine by Monday afternoon.

Travel could be difficult Sunday into Monday, thanks to a couple of inches of fresh snow. Sunshine and above-normal temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.