DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures soared to the middle and upper 90s in Denver weather making a hot start to the workweek. Rain chances will increase in the coming days reducing the heat according to the Pinpoint Weather team, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Rain chances for the week ahead from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Passing clouds and mild night

There will be some clouds moving across Denver and the Front Range Monday evening and overnight. There is a low chance for an isolated shower in the Colorado mountains and maybe a stray shower along the northern border near Wyoming and Nebraska.

The wind will be fairly light in most places. Temperatures will be mild to warm during the overnight hours with the coolest readings in the high country.

Forecast overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: A few storms and hot

Temperatures are forecast to reach the 90s again in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Afternoon highs in most places in northeast Colorado do not look to be as hot as Monday.

The hottest readings will be in the southeast corner of the state with highs expected back in the low 100s. There will be some late-day clouds to provide some shade and also a low chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

Forecast high temperatures on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Chances for rain mid to end of week

Rain chances will increase from the middle through the end of the week. Thursday has the highest chance of showers and thunderstorms. The Denver metro area has the possibility to pick up as much as a half inch of rain over the three-day stretch. Right now, no severe weather is expected from the afternoon storms. Just much-needed rain to keep everything green!

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Temperatures will cool into the 80s for several days due to the increasing rain chances. It will start to dry out by the end of the weekend and early next week. Afternoon highs will warm back to seasonal levels in the low 90s.