DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather has showers around Saturday and then drying and warming things up Sunday.

Weather today: Lingering showers, gusty

There will be a few lingering showers today but will be light and brief.

The foothills and Palmer Divide will see about an 1 inch of snow with wet and slushy roads possible into this evening.

The metro could have a few passing showers with cool highs only in the 50s.

Winds will be gusty coming out of the north so keep warm layers around.

Looking ahead: Warming up

Sunday will be dry with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will warm up in the 70s with more dry weather – elevated fire danger will be something to watch.

Next system moves in midweek, so temps come down and there will be a chance for showers each day Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.