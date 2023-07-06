DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as thunderstorms will move across the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast. Some storms could be strong to severe, bringing risks of hail and wind, lightning and heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued across northeast Colorado, including the Denver metro area, until 10 p.m. The watch includes for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Washington and Weld counties.

Possible thunderstorm threats from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Showers could continue late

The chance for showers and thunderstorms could linger until midnight along the Front Range and in metro Denver. The threat of severe storms will quickly diminish around sunset.

Storms could stay strong on the far eastern and southeastern plains of Colorado and last into the early morning hours on Friday.

Weather tomorrow: More storms possible

Friday will bring another round of late-day showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could bring lightning, hail, wind and heavy rain. The threat of strong to severe storms looks to be across the Eastern Plains of Colorado, to the east of the city.

Rain chances for the week ahead from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Drier days are on the way

Additional late-day storms are also possible on Saturday.

Saturday will bring another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some storms could again produce lightning, wind, hail and heavy rain.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The weather pattern looks to shift to a drier outlook starting on Sunday. There is only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible on Monday, meaning most won’t see rain.

There will be several sunny days next week, along with warmer temperatures. Denver’s average high is 89 degrees. It looks like temperatures should get to that level and maybe even reach 90 degrees, which has only happened once this early summer season.