DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay stormy through Friday evening. Then we will enter a pattern of morning sunshine and more afternoon storms through the holiday weekend.

Eastern Colorado, including the Denver metro, remains under a slight risk for storms staying strong to severe through Friday evening. The main risk with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, large hail and abundant lightning strikes.

Weather tonight: Strong storms clearing

Rain and storms will push east through the evening. This will be followed by clearing clouds and a low temperature of around 50 degrees.

Weather tomorrow: Chance for afternoon storms

Saturday will start with a mostly sunny sky.

As temperatures climb up to 80 degrees, a chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening.

There is a marginal to slight risk of storms becoming strong to severe. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong wind gusts and hail.

Looking ahead: More of the same

The Memorial Day weekend will keep around a similar theme on Sunday and Monday of morning sunshine, temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees then an afternoon and evening chance for thunderstorms.

This pattern will keep going next week. Temperatures will cool slightly with highs in the 70s Wednesday through Friday alongside a scattered chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.