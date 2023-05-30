DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay stormy into Wednesday with a chance for storms to turn severe on the Front Range.

Weather tonight: storms east

The strongest storms Tuesday evening will stay east of Interstate 25 and the Front Range. The Eastern Plains could see up to quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, along with an isolated tornado.

There could still be an isolated shower or storm on the Front Range Tuesday night, with the main threats being light rain and lightning. Most of the Front Range will stay dry the rest of the night.

Skies will clear overnight as temperatures fall to around 51 degrees in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Severe storm threat

Temperatures will heat up to around 80 degrees on Wednesday with dry weather for the first half of the day. The highest storm chance in the Denver metro area will be from 1:30 p.m. to about 5 p.m.

Storms could turn severe along the Front Range and Eastern Plains, where a marginal (green) and slight (yellow) risk are in place. The main threats will be hail, strong winds and lightning.

Looking ahead: Storms continue

Denver is now in the typical spring pattern, where there will be a storm chance each afternoon.

Thursday’s storms are not expected to become severe but will bring a heavy rain threat to parts of Colorado.

There will be scattered storm chances through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will fall to the low 70s Saturday and Sunday.