DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay stormy for the next few days with scattered storm chances each afternoon through the weekend.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the southern half of Denver, all of Glendale and parts of Englewood. The warning was to stay in effect through 4:30 p.m.

Weather tonight: Scattered storms

Storms will push through the Front Range on Thursday evening and will end by late Thursday night. The main risk with storms will be hail, gusty winds and lightning.

Temperatures will fall into the low 50s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Weather tomorrow: Severe storm chance

There will be another chance for scattered storms on Friday afternoon. High temperatures will hit the upper 70s.

Storm chances will pop up after 1 p.m. along the Front Range. There is a marginal (green) risk for storms to turn severe, which is the lowest of the severe threats. It means hail could reach up to quarter-size in stronger storms and wind gusts could be up to 60 mph.

Looking ahead: Drier weekend

Storm chances will go down during the holiday weekend. There will still be some isolated storms each afternoon, but they won’t be as widespread as the last few days.

Storm chances will drop to 30% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will heat back into the 80s early next week.

Storm chances will start to go up again Wednesday into Thursday.