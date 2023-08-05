DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will see a cooling trend through the weekend sparking up some storms and showers.

Weather today: 80s with chance of afternoon storms

Denver will stay in this pattern of morning sunshine, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of the chance storms in the afternoon and evening.

Some could get to the severe side with strong winds and hail.

Temperatures will only reach the mid-80s, which is 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. And continue to cool tomorrow.

Looking ahead: Spotty showers, cooler

Sunday will be cooler in the 70s And with some showers around but not looking at a severe threat tomorrow.

The week will start with more below-normal temperatures and the chance for a few showers Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, sunshine comes back in full force and will lead to a warming trend.

Wednesday through Friday will reach the upper 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.