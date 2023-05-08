DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay stormy this week with the best storm chances coming on Wednesday.

Weather tonight: Scattered storms

There will be scattered showers and storms across the eastern plains Monday night with a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm in Denver and along the Front Range.

Storms will clear out by midnight Monday night with temperatures falling into the mid-40s to start off Tuesday.

Weather tomorrow: Storms late

Tuesday will be dry for most of the day with breezy winds and a high of 79 degrees in Denver.

A fire weather warning will be in place along the Palmer Divide and foothills from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Winds will gust up to 35mph with low humidity.

Tuesday’s storm chances will be late in the evening, after 9 p.m. for the Front Range and plains. The eastern plains have a marginal risk for severe storms (1 on a scale of 5) with gusty winds and hail possible.

Looking ahead: Wednesday storms

Wednesday will bring a better chance for storms with highs in the 70s. Storms will be on and off through the afternoon and evening.

The map above shows where the severe weather risk is on Wednesday. There is a marginal risk (green) and a slight risk (yellow) for the eastern parts of the state.

There will be a chance for large hail and strong winds, especially in the areas shaded in yellow including parts of Metro Denver.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler with highs in the 60s and scattered rain showers. Storm chances will continue into the weekend.