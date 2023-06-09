DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay stormy Friday night with even better chances for storms through the weekend.

Weather tonight: Isolated storms

There will be scattered to isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. The best chance for rain in the metro Denver area will be from 2-6 p.m.

Some storms could turn severe on the Eastern Plains, where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place.

Skies will clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid-50s.

Weather tomorrow: Severe storms east

Saturday will stay in the same pattern with afternoon high temperatures in the 70s and a chance for scattered afternoon storms.

Similarly to the last several days, the best chance for storms on the Front Range will be after 1 p.m. but they will likely start earlier into the higher elevations and mountains.

Some storms east of Interstate 25 could turn severe, with hail and strong winds where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place.

Looking ahead: Soggy Sunday

Sunday’s shower and storm chances will go up to 80%. It will be a cool and cloudy day with temperatures in the 60s through the afternoon. There could be a few flashes of lightning, but the main threat will be heavy rain.

Monday and Tuesday will stay stormy with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Storm chances will finally start to drop off towards the end of next week.