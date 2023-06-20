DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn stormy again on Wednesday with scattered afternoon storms. Some storms could turn severe with large hail and strong winds.

Weather tonight: Dry

Tuesday evening will stay dry in Denver with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s in Denver by early Wednesday morning.

Weather tomorrow: Storms return

Wednesday morning will be dry with afternoon temperatures climbing to the mid-80s.

By early afternoon, scattered storms will start to fire up in eastern Colorado. Storms could turn severe in some spots, with a marginal risk in place across the Front Range and a slight risk on the plains.

Large hail and strong winds are possible in stronger storms that develop.

Looking ahead: Wet Thursday, dry weekend

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week, with storm and shower chances going up to 60%.

Thursday’s storms will become more widespread with a chance for a few to become severe. The additional rain and cloud cover will cool temperatures into the upper 70s.

Friday will be dry with temperatures around the mid-80s.

Dry weather will continue into the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s.