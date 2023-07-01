DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather features warming temperatures and a couple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms throughout the July Fourth weekend.

Weather today: Pleasant and mostly dry

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine. As temperatures climb toward 80 degrees, some clouds will move in and will be followed by a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms, only at 10% and mainly staying to the west.

Looking ahead: Warmer, a few storms

Sunday starts with sunshine too and gets us a touch warmer into the mid-80s.

More clouds fill in and another, better storm chance for the afternoon. Keep your outdoor plans but keep an eye to the sky and have a way to be notified of these storms, main concerns will be lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

Monday will be dry and hot – sunny skies will help highs climb to 88 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

On Tuesday, 4th holiday, a sunny start to the day will help high temperatures climb to the mid-80s. However, another chance for thunderstormsdevelop in the afternoon and into the evening. We look to clear things out in time for fireworks but will keep you updated on timing.