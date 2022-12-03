DENVER (KDVR) — We are in for a calmer weekend after a windy cold front pushed through Colorado on Friday.

Weather today: Not as windy

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with a light breeze, 5 – 15mph.

For the high country, thats where its still a bit gusty, from 15 – 30mph.



The mountains will also pick up some more snow but it will be light, just be careful out on the roads for blowing snow.

Weather tomorrow: Seasonal sunshine

Dry and mild for most while snow stays west, around 1-3″ by the end of the weekend.

Looking ahead: More of the same

The mountains continue to pick up snow through next week while the metro staying mostly dry.

A slim chance on Monday but temperatures are mild in the 50s. Seasonal temperatures in the 40s with plenty of sunshine finish off the week.