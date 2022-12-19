DENVER (KDVR) — The metro area will be chilly but seasonal and dry to start the workweek before an arctic front moves in on Wednesday night. The front will bring snow and drop temperatures to below zero for Denver’s weather.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

The workweek starts off seasonal before a big change arrives in the metro.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, it will be mostly sunny in Denver Monday with highs in the low 40s and a breeze.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon highs for Dec. 19.

The high country will stay sunny and dry as well, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Weather tonight: Lows in the teens

Denver will have partly cloudy skies with overnight temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees Monday night.

The mountains will stay dry with cloudy skies in the single digits above and below zero.

Looking ahead: Arctic blast moves in Wednesday

It remains dry on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state. Some light snow showers are possible in the high country and northern mountains.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 19.

Grab those extra layers, it will be frigid later this week with dangerous conditions.

More snow and a cold front move in Wednesday from the north to south.

Pinpoint Weather: Thursday conditions for Dec. 22.

An arctic cold front hits Denver around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. An early high of 43 degrees drops to zero or colder by midnight. Snow starts around 5 p.m. in Denver as well.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast snow totals for Dec. 22.

Snow continues into the Thursday morning rush hour then it stops by the lunch hour with skies clearing quickly.

Pinpoint Weather: Thursday’s high temperatures.

Timing, totals and temperatures

Expected snow totals by noon Thursday:

Denver: 1-5 inches

Fort Collins: 1-5 inches

Foothills: 3-8 inches

Central and northern mountains: 4-12 inches

Palmer Divide: 1-5 inches

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows for the week.

Overnight lows Thursday into Friday might hit minus 13 degrees in Denver.

The all-time December record low is minus 25 set in 1990. The all-time record low for any month is minus 29 set in 1875.