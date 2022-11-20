DENVER (KDVR) – More sunshine for a steady warm up into midweek.

Weather tomorrow: Dry Denver Sunday

High pressure remains in control with sunny skies and dry conditions, with the Front Range highs topping out in the cool upper-40s.

Great conditions for the Broncos game but consider grabbing a jacket and gloves before heading out to Empower Field at Mile High as temperatures will drop off quickly.

Weather Monday: Your Thanksgiving week forecast

Monday will be sunny and dry with highs in the uppers 40s, with the high country staying sunny and dry as well.

This translates into good travel weather across the state on both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. The Front Range highs will hover around in the mid-40s.