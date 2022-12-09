DENVER (KDVR) — Mostly sunny skies will be across Denver on Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 40s. The weekend ahead is even nicer with warmer temperatures on Sunday in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Mostly sunny and comfy

Temperatures for Friday will be cooler than the previous days, but it’s still comfortable with highs hitting the upper 40s.

Skies over most of the state will be clear today, meaning the metro will see mostly sunny conditions.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Dec. 9.

Weather tonight: Clear skies and seasonal

The clear conditions stick around Friday night with chilly lows. Overnight temperatures are close to seasonal averages at around the 20-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather: Nightly forecast on Dec. 9.

Looking ahead: Great weekend, snow on Tuesday

Saturday kicks off the weekend with abundant sunshine and seasonal highs in the upper 40s. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast for Dec. 10 and 11.

Monday looks nice for the Front Range with a mix of sun and clouds. Snow moves into the western half of the state in the morning and moves into the Denver metro area overnight and into Tuesday.

Highs on Monday are in the upper 40s for Denver with increasing wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow forecast for Dec. 13.

Snow lingers through Tuesday afternoon for the Front Range and clears through the overnight. Highs are much cooler in the lower 30s on Tuesday with a breezy wind.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 9.

Skies will have a few extra clouds on Wednesday and Thursday as the winds are slower. Highs stay below average for the middle of the week with highs in the middle 30s.