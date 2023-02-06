DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay seasonal for the next few days with chances for snow early Monday morning and late Wednesday evening.

After a cold January, it has been nice to see warmer temperatures kick off the month of February. Denver hit the 40s over the weekend and will stay that way this week.

Weather today: Chance for snow

The chance for snow is only about 10% in Denver and along the Front Range on Monday morning. It will likely only be a few flurries that won’t accumulate.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Feb. 6.

Dry conditions will return by the afternoon. High temperatures in Denver will hit the low 40s on Monday.

Pinpoint Weather: High temperatures for Feb. 6.

Weather tonight: Slick roads in high country

Light snow in the high country Monday will gradually decrease by late afternoon, the heaviest snow will be in areas north of Berthoud Pass. The mountains will see 1 to 6 inches of snow by Monday night, so roads could turn slick at higher elevations.

Pinpoint Weather: Weather warnings on Feb. 6.

Gusty conditions in the Front Range mountains and portions of the plains will be a touch chilly, so keep an extra layer around.

Looking ahead: Dry weather returns

Tuesday will be dry with temperatures in the mid-40s. This is seasonal for this time of year in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Feb. 6.

Another snow chance will move in late Wednesday night. Dry conditions and cooler temperatures will move in Thursday after the cold front.

Warm 50s move in by next weekend.