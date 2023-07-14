DENVER (KDVR) — Friday evening will include a few thunderstorms in Denver weather and along the Front Range. A few storms near the northern border could produce gusty wind and hail. The Pinpoint Weather team, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, said some storms could linger past midnight. Additional storms will be possible on Saturday.

Rain chances for the week ahead from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clearing late and comfortable

Once the showers and thunderstorms end after midnight, the skies will start to clear. It could be a little breezy at times. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s in the Colorado mountains. The overnight lows for Denver and surrounding areas will be in the low 60s with some spots in the upper 50s. The air will be dry and breezy making for comfortable conditions.

Forecast overnight lows by Saturday morning from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tomorrow: More scattered storms

Saturday will start off with abundant sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. It will be a little breezy with northeast winds up to 15 mph. Temperatures will reach the low 80s across metro Denver which is about 5-8 degrees below the average of 90 degrees at this time of year.

By late afternoon and into the evening another round of scattered thunderstorms will develop along the Front Range. If you have outdoor plans be prepared to head inside if a storm approaches.

Forecast highs on Saturday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: The heat returns along with more storms

It will be dry with plenty of sunshine on Sunday along with afternoon highs close to the seasonal average of 90 degrees in Denver. The heat will return with hot mid to upper-90s by early next week. The records on Monday and Tuesday (Denver’s hottest days) look out of reach at more than 100 degrees.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns by the middle of the week and lasts each day through Friday. The rain chances along with more clouds will cut the heat as temperatures are forecast in the middle to upper 80s again.