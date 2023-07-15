DENVER (KDVR) — In Denver weather there will be a warm start to the weekend with a few storms around Saturday afternoon and evening. Then, dry weather and sunshine heats things up on Sunday.

Weather today: Scattered storms

Saturday will start off with abundant sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon.

It will be a little breezy with northeast winds up to 20 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s across metro Denver, which is about 5 degrees below the average of 90 degrees at this time of year.

By the afternoon and into the evening another round of scattered thunderstorms will develop along the Front Range.

Severe threat looks to be to the south of the metro but if you have outdoor plans be prepared to head inside if a storm approaches.

Looking ahead: Heating up

It will be dry with plenty of sunshine on Sunday, with the afternoon highs close to the seasonal average of 90 degrees in Denver.

The heat turns up on Monday, bringing temperatures up to the upper-90s by early next week. The records on Monday and Tuesday, Denver’s hottest days, look out of reach at more than 100 degrees.

The chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms returns by the middle of the week and lasts each day through Friday. The rain chances along with more clouds will bring down the heat as temperatures are forecast in the middle-to-upper 80s again.