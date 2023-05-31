DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay stormy Wednesday night into Thursday. Storms could turn severe along the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Wednesday night.

Weather tonight: Stormy

Scattered storms will move north across the Denver metro area, the Front Range and the plains on Wednesday night.

Some storms could turn severe with gusty winds and hail up to the size of a quarter.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Weather tomorrow: Heavy rain

Thursday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature in the mid-70s. There will be a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening.

There won’t be a threat for storms to turn severe on Thursday, but storms will still bring the chance for heavy rain and lightning.

Looking ahead: Storm chances continue

Scattered storms will stay in the forecast for the rest of the week, with the highest chance coming on Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend with wet conditions.

High temperatures will hit the 70s again next week with scattered storms.