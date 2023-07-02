DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will have a sunny start before isolated storms arrive each afternoon through the holiday weekend.

Weather today: Afternoon isolated storms

Sunny skies stay in the forecast to finish off the weekend, until some isolated storms pop up in the afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 80s with a gusty wind out of the southwest.

A few storms could get to the strong or severe side, mainly looking to the Eastern Plains with hail and strong winds as the main impact.

Looking ahead: Severe storm chance on July 4th

The severe storm chance continues on Tuesday with hail, gusty winds and a possible isolated tornado.

Stay weather aware with all your outdoor plans!

A cold front is bringing in that storm chance midweek and some much cooler air. It’s expected to be in the 70s midweek. Then the metro warms through the 80s into next weekend.