DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be back in the 70s Tuesday afternoon with some pop-up showers in the mountains and an isolated shower along the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Warm with a shower

Sunshine will be across the metro Tuesday with extra clouds over the higher elevations.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on May 2.

Scattered showers are possible in the high country with an isolated shower in the evening for the Front Range. Winds will become brisk in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Brisk winds on May 2.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mild

Clouds stick around Tuesday night with comfortable lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be light overnight with slow clearing into Wednesday morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on May 2.

Looking ahead: Isolated shower, storm chances

Wednesday is the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the upper 70s in Denver. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a small shower chance.

Thursday has better chances for scattered showers and storms across the mountains and the Front Range. Highs top out in the low 70s Thursday with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on May 2.

Friday finishes off the week with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 70s, and small rain chances.

Saturday brings better chances for afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday looks comfy as we stay in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Monday starts the next week with sunshine and 70s.