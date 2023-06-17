DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay wet and cooler than normal Saturday before warming up and drying out Sunday.

Weather tomorrow: Rain and afternoon storms

Today will be mild in the 70s thanks to a mixture of sunshine and clouds. This will be followed by the chance for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours.

The biggest concerns with the thunderstorms will be brief heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, especially south of the Palmer Divide.

Portions of the state are under a severe threat with flooding as the main concern. A flood watch is still in effect until 7 p.m. tonight. During this time, widely scattered rain showers will be accompanied by thunderstorms capable of producing rainfall rates up to 1-2 inches per hour.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier weather

A much drier weather pattern moves in on Sunday. Father’s Day will feature plenty of sunshine and a high in the lower 80s, which is much more seasonal for this time of year.

Sunny and warmer weather in the mid-80s will be in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

Denver will return to a pattern of morning sunshine followed by the chance for afternoon thunderstorms for the second half of next week.