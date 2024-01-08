DENVER (KDVR) — The most recent snowstorm continues to pull away from Denver weather and the state.

However, the wind is still strong, especially across the eastern plains, which is causing blowing and drifting of snow. The state will get a break from the snow and cold on Tuesday before it returns by the weekend.

According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the metro Denver will warm back to seasonal levels in the low 40s in the coming days.

Forecast highs on Tuesday for metro Denver from Pinpoint Weather

Weather tonight: Clear, breezy and cold

There will be some light snow showers over the northern mountains through the early evening with light accumulation possible.

The skies will be clear along the Front Range and it will still be breezy with a north wind up to 20 mph at times. It will be cold with single digits and teens across the plains. The mountains will have the coldest readings with many places going below zero.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and more seasonal temperatures

Snow will return to the northern mountains on Tuesday along with some gusty wind. Fresh accumulation of up to 6 inches of snow will be possible in the area by late Tuesday and travel will be tough.

Otherwise, Colorado will have sunshine and breezy conditions along the Front Range and in metro Denver. It will be more seasonal for the metro with readings in the low 40s. However, it will still be cold out on the plains with much colder 30s and even below-freezing temperatures.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Tuesday

Looking ahead: More snow and even colder outlook

Several cold fronts are sliding into metro Denver, bringing bouts of cold temperatures and light snow.

The first shot of snow with light accumulation of less than an inch arrives on Thursday. Colorado will have just a few flurries late on Friday and again late on Saturday.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

A series of cold fronts head Denver’s way over the weekend pushing temperatures below freezing for several days. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and some areas could dip below zero. The snow looks to be light at this time with low accumulation possible.