DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been another sunny and dry day in Denver weather with more fall-like temperatures across the region. According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, the cooler temperatures will be sticking around through the end of the week.

Forecast highs on Thursday for metro Denver

Weather tonight: Starry and cool

There will be a few clouds early Wednesday evening before skies clear across the state. The wind will be light and in a southerly direction.

It’ll be cold in the Colorado mountains with plenty of readings below freezing and in the 20s. Temperatures across metro Denver and much of the Eastern Plains will be seasonal and in the low 40s.

Overnight lows by Thursday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and dry

Thursday will be quiet with plenty of sunshine along the Front Range and in metro Denver.

Temperatures will be cool again with afternoon highs in the upper 60s, which is a little below the seasonal average of 71 degrees in Denver.

Forecast highs across Colorado on Thursday

Looking ahead: Weekend warming trend

An area of high pressure will build across Colorado for the upcoming weekend, providing plenty of sunshine each day along with a warming trend.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday followed by warmer upper 70s on Sunday and into early next week.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The long-range outlook beyond this seven-day forecast continues to look dry for the next 14 days. That will keep daily temperatures running above normal and in the warm 70s.