DENVER (KDVR) — With mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, temperatures will climb above 80 degrees for the first time in 193 days. The Mile High City is expected to break the current record high in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Hot and sunny

High temperatures will reach the low 80s Tuesday breaking records and giving Denver its first 80-degree day since the end of September.

Skies will stay mainly sunny across the state with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on April 11.

Weather tonight: Clear and mild

Skies will stay clear Tuesday night with comfortable lows in the upper 40s. Winds will begin to increase after midnight and become breezy into Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on April 11.

Looking ahead: Record heat Wednesday, end of week rain and snow

Wednesday looks to be another 80-degree day that breaks records. Clouds arrive later in the day with breezy winds.

Extra clouds are across the area on Thursday with above-average highs in the middle 70s.

Friday starts off with cloudy skies and highs struggling to get out of the upper 50s. Late on Friday, rain and snow will move into the Front Range with brisk winds. The rain-snow mix will wrap up late Friday and skies will slowly clear into Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 11.

As the skies clear on Saturday, the wind will be brisk in the afternoon with cooler highs in the middle 50s.

Sunday finishes off the weekend with more sunshine and seasonal highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures keep climbing for the start of the next workweek. Monday has highs in the upper 60s with abundant sunshine.