DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up the next few days, with record temperatures possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather tonight: Clear skies

It will be a quiet night across Colorado with clear skies and dry conditions.

Denver’s temperatures will fall to about 45 degrees overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Record heat, fire danger

Denver could hit its first 80-degree temperature since September on Tuesday, with a forecast high of 82 degrees. The record on Tuesday is 80 degrees, set in 1982.

Denver’s average first 80-degree day is April 27.

Along with the heat, it will be a sunny and dry day across the state. The Eastern Plains will have high fire danger with a fire weather warning in place.

Looking ahead: Rain, snow chance

Denver could hit record highs again on Wednesday, with a forecast high of 83 degrees. The record high on Wednesday is 79 degrees, set in 2018.

Thursday will stay dry with a high of 76 degrees.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in Friday and Saturday, dropping high temperatures in Denver into the 50s with a chance for rain and snow showers.

It is still too far out to know details about the timing of the showers and if snow will accumulate on the Front Range, but the Pinpoint Weather team will keep the forecast updated as it gets closer.