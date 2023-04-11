DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot into Wednesday, with another record high temperature possible.

Denver hit the low 80s Tuesday afternoon, breaking the record high of 80 degrees from 1982.

Weather tonight: Quiet, mostly clear

Denver’s overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s with mostly clear skies and dry conditions.

Winds will stay breezy overnight on the Eastern Plains.

Weather tomorrow: More 80s, fire danger

Wednesday will hit 83 degrees, with sunshine and dry conditions. The record high temperature is 79, set in 2018.

There will be partly cloudy skies building in during the afternoon.

Fire danger will be high, with a fire weather warning in place for the foothills, Palmer Divide and plains. Winds will gust up to 35 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain chance Friday

Denver will hit the 70s on Thursday with temperatures in the mid-70s. There will be more wind and high fire danger along the Front Range.

Weather changes will move in on Friday with a 60% chance for rain. Temperatures will cool into the 50s Friday afternoon. Some snow could mix in with the rain late Friday evening, with accumulation staying in the mountains.

Warm and dry weather will return for the weekend with highs hitting the 70s again by Sunday.