DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures will break records again on Wednesday. Higher winds mean enhanced fire danger in the foothills and into the southeastern plains in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Fire danger and high heat

Mostly sunny skies are over the Front Range Wednesday with some late afternoon clouds.

High temperatures top out in the low 80s, which will break the current record of 80 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for April 12.

Winds will be brisk in the southern Eastern Plains with a red flag warning in effect from noon until 8 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on April 12.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

The extra clouds linger overnight with a light breeze. Overnight lows will be very mild in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast for April 12.

Looking ahead: Friday rain-snow mix

Thursday has higher winds throughout the day and high heat fire danger is enhanced across the entire eastern half of the state.

A fire weather watch is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather: Fire weather watch on April 13.

Highs hit the middle 70s on Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds.

Friday has cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the low 50s. Rain and snow are possible throughout the day on Friday with brisk winds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on April 12.

Saturday starts the weekend with slow clearing skies and just below-average highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday is back to above average as highs top out in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

The start of the next week is even warmer as highs reach the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.