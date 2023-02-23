DENVER (KDVR) — In the wake of the recent snowstorm, Denver’s weather included record-setting cold air.

As the temperature approached midnight on Wednesday, one record low was set. The temperature continued to fall setting a second record low on Thursday.

New record lows set for Wednesday and Thursday officially for Denver

Weather tonight: Snow showers, bitter cold

There will be a few evening snow showers drifting off the mountains and moving across the Front Range and metro Denver. Most of these snow showers should be gone between 8-9 p.m.

There is the possibility of some light accumulation in spots, but less than an inch is expected. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as lows dip into the single digits and below zero across northeast Colorado and in the City of Denver.

The record low for Friday morning is 8 below zero set in 1874. It will not be that cold.

Forecast low temperatures by Friday morning from the Pinpoint Weather team

Weather tomorrow: Sunshine returns

Friday will start off with some clouds sitting over metro Denver. Skies will turn sunny by late morning. It will be breezy in spots.

Highs will climb above freezing for the first time in days and the melting of recent snow will get underway. The mountains will continue to see some snow at times on Friday, with additional accumulation possible. There will be plenty of fresh snow for another round of weekend skiing.

Friday high temperatures across Colorado from the Pinpoint Weather team

Looking ahead: Mild weekend

Plenty of sunshine is forecast for over the weekend along with afternoon readings in the low to middle 50s. There will be sunshine in the mountains on Saturday followed by a return of snow on Sunday.

In Denver, there is a low chance a rain shower could drift off the mountains on Sunday, but most places along the Front Range will stay dry.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast

The outlook through the end of February looks quiet and mild. This will be the first month since November of last year that did not exceed the normal snowfall for the month.

The Denver airport currently has 4.7 inchesof snow measured officially at the airport. A normal February delivers 7.8 inches of snow. The snowfall fell short but is still ahead for the seasonal snowfall average for the year.