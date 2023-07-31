DENVER (KDVR) — Humidity levels have increased across Denver weather and the Front Range. This will lead to a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms in the coming days, according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Rain outlook for the week ahead in Denver

Weather tonight: Showers and comfortable

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Monday evening for Denver and may not end until around midnight. These storms will be slowly moving which could lead to heavy rain in some spots. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will cool to comfortable levels.

Overnight lows by Tuesday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: A break from the hot temperatures

As a result of better storms chances in the coming days afternoon high temperatures will cool out of the 90s and into the 80s for several days. The average in Denver is high at about 90 degrees for the start of August.

Forecast highs on Tuesday for Colorado

Looking ahead: A soggy and cooler outlook

Showers and thunderstorms will include the threat of heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be slightly lower through the remainder of the workweek with less of a heavy rain threat too. Temperatures will remain below normal with mainly 80s each afternoon.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint weather

Rain chances will increase again over the weekend and into the start of next week. Heavy rain could again become an issue. Temperatures are forecast to cool even more with a few days early next week only in the 70s.