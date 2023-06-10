DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms have been developing each afternoon for more than a week in Denver weather. And, that wet weather pattern will continue through early next week with showers in the forecast from Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Possible rain totals from Sunday through Wednesday across Colorado

Weather tonight: Thunderstorms slowly end

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will drift east through the evening and come to an end across Colorado Saturday. A cold front will slide south across the eastern half of the state including metro Denver. The front will develop low clouds and drizzle overnight.

Weather tomorrow: Cooler with more rain

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler across the eastern half of the state. There could be some drizzle early especially closer to the foothills west of the city. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting showers to become likely by late afternoon and into the evening especially for metro Denver and the Front Range. Some areas could see brief heavy rain.

Forecast high temperatures across Colorado from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: More wet weather before finally drying out

The chance for showers and a few thunderstorms will still be likely on Monday and Tuesday along the Front Range. Pockets of heavy rain could accompany some of the afternoon storms. Temperatures will remain cool to start the workweek.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered by the middle of the week. And, it appears a change in the weather pattern will set the stage for drier days by next weekend.