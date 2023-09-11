DENVER (KDVR) — Thanks to a cold front that arrived on Sunday, needed showers delivered a quarter inch of rain to Denver’s weather, with higher totals south of the city.

That rain helped bring Denver closer to the average rain totals for this time in September. According to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, there’s a good chance to pick up even more rain later this week.

Rain chances for the week ahead in metro Denver

Weather tonight: Skies clear

There will be a few evening showers that will drift south and end early Monday evening. That will be followed by clearing skies across metro Denver.

Temperatures will be very cool with upper 40s and low 50s for the Front Range. It’ll be chilly again in the Colorado mountains, with readings in the low 40s and even 30s.

Overnight low temperatures across Coloardo

Weather tomorrow: Warmer with isolated rain

There will be more sunshine on Tuesday with some late-day passing clouds. There is a very low chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially south of Denver.

Temperatures will be warm in the city with highs in the upper 70s, which is still slightly below the normal high of 81 degrees.

Forecast highs on Tuesday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: More rain and cooler

There will be another shot of cooler temperatures arriving on Thursday and Friday along with more showers. The best rain looks to fall during the overnight hours heading into early Friday.

There is a potential that there could be more than half an inch of rainfall.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

The showers will dry up early on Saturday followed by a drier afternoon. It will stay dry on Sunday and Monday as temperatures warm back closer to normal levels around 80 degrees.