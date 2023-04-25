DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay soggy Tuesday night into Wednesday with scattered showers and storms, cool temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, and there’s another chance for precipitation later in the week.

Weather tonight: Storms, lightning

The rain on Tuesday afternoon will start as thunderstorms due to warm temperatures and will transition to rain showers by Tuesday evening as temperatures cool.

The biggest threat during the afternoon in the lower elevations will be lightning.

Some of the rain showers will turn to snow in the foothills and south across the Palmer Divide overnight.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s on the Front Range.

Weather tomorrow: Morning snow, rain

Scattered snow showers will continue above about 6,000 feet Wednesday morning, with rain showers in the lower elevations.

There will be some slushy road conditions along the Palmer Divide and into the foothills and mountains. Most of the Denver metro area will have wet roads.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will climb into the mid-50s.

Snow totals will range from 1 to 6 inches of snow along the Palmer Divide and 3 to 10 inches in the foothills. There will be 10 to 24 inches in parts of the southern mountains.

Looking ahead: Showers on Friday

Thursday will be dry with another chance for rain and snow on Friday.

The weekend will be mild and dry with highs in the 60s.