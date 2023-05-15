DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast shows more sunshine in the next day or two before an end-of-week system brings widespread showers and storms Thursday into Friday.

Weather tonight: Mostly dry

After a rainy six days in a row, Denver will be a little drier Monday night, with only a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Better chances will stay west into the foothills and mountains.

Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid-40s in Denver with partly cloudy skies.

Weather tomorrow: Isolated storms

Tuesday will heat up to the mid-70s with a 20% chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms will be spotty, meaning most places will stay dry.

Storms are not expected to turn severe on Tuesday but could contain gusty winds and lightning.

Looking ahead: Wet Thursday, Friday

Wednesday will have a chance for more scattered storms in the afternoon with temperatures staying in the 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be the wettest days of the week as a storm system moves into Colorado. Both days will be cooler with scattered showers and storms.

Rainfall totals by Friday night could reach up to 0.75 inches in some spots that see heavier showers.

The weekend looks drier with isolated storms. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.