DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will develop in Denver weather late each day for the next week. The storms will be scattered, which means not everyone will see rain in the coming days. The chances are much lower than earlier in the week when there was more widespread heavy rain according to Pinpoint Weather, Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Denver rain chances for the week ahead

Weather tonight: Early evening thunderstorms

Rain chances Wednesday night will happen early in the evening for metro Denver and the Front Range. There will be fewer storms across the area. However, any thunderstorms can still generate lightning, wind and heavy rain. The greatest threat for strong storms will be confined to the northeast corner of the state along the Imterstate 76 corridor.

Overnight low temperatures across Coloardo by Thursday morning

Weather tomorrow: Lower rain chances

Thursday will start off with sunny skies followed by increasing clouds along the Front Range. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s and 90s. Denver’s forecast high will be slightly below normal which has now dropped to an average of 89 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop again in the afternoon and early evening. There will be fewer storms along the Front Range and in metro Denver. The higher chance for thunderstorms will be out on the Eastern Plains.

Forecast high temperartures on Thursday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Weekend showers and cooler outlook

A cold front will move into Colorado on Saturday and help cool afternoon highs from the 80s to the refreshing 70s for a couple of days. There could be some scattered thunderstorms with the passing of the cold front on Saturday. There will be lighter showers on Sunday behind the cold front.

Colorado’s Most Accurate 7-day forecast from Pinpoint Weather

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday. The forecast is looking dry and pleasant starting on Tuesday with highs returning to the warm 80s by the middle of next week.