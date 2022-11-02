DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will take a turn on Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the state, bringing snow.

Accumulating snowfall is expected in several areas with the biggest impacts staying in the mountains. Temperatures will drop around 20 degrees from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday.

Weather tonight: Mild, clear skies

Wednesday night will be mild and dry with clear skies across the Front Range. The overnight low temperature in Denver will fall to 39 degrees. Parts of Western Colorado will begin to see rain and snow showers late Wednesday night.

Weather tomorrow: Snow moves in

Snow will quickly spread across the mountains with widespread showers by early Thursday morning.

On the Front Range, the cold front will swing through midday with rain showers moving in after 2 p.m. By Thursday evening, rain showers will change over to snowfall in the lower elevations.

Snow showers will become lighter after midnight and will clear out early Friday morning.

Totals will be highest in southwest Colorado where parts of the San Juan Mountains could see 12 to 20 inches of accumulation. The central and northern mountains will see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Metro Denver can expect totals to stay under 2 inches, with most of the accumulation staying in the grass and on cooler surfaces. Roads in most places will just be wet. The Palmer Divide and foothills have a higher chance of slick roads, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation in those areas.

Looking ahead: Dry weekend, clocks turn back

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures returning to the 60s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour for daylight saving time on Sunday.

Next week will stay mild and dry in Denver.