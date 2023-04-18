DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will turn chilly and wet into Wednesday, helping with high fire danger conditions in place across eastern Colorado throughout Tuesday.

Weather tonight: Breezy in mountains, foothills

Tuesday night’s temperatures will fall into the upper 30s in Denver, with partly cloudy skies.

There will be less wind in the lower elevations and breezy conditions in the mountains and foothills.

Weather tomorrow: Rain, snow chances

Temperatures will cool to the 50s on Wednesday with a cold front pushing through. There will be light rain showers in the afternoon. Showers change over to snow Wednesday evening as temperatures get cold enough.

The showers will be spotty, so not every area will see precipitation or accumulating snowfall.

By late Wednesday night, snowfall totals will be less than an inch across the Denver metro area and roads will be wet. There could be up to 2 inches of snow on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills, but most places won’t see road impacts.

Looking ahead: Dry weekend

Thursday will be dry with temperatures in the low 50s. Friday will stay in the 50s with a 20% chance for rain and snow showers.

Sunshine and dry weather will return Saturday and Sunday, with highs climbing back to the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will return to the forecast next week.