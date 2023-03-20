DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will become more active this week with a chance for rain or snow showers every day for at least the next seven days.

The mountains will see several feet of snow in spots over the next few days.

Weather tonight: Snow west, north

Mountain snow showers will increase in coverage overnight. Roads will be slick for travel in the higher elevations Monday night into early Tuesday.

Denver and the Front Range will keep mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

The northern Front Range and foothills have a chance after midnight to see isolated snow showers early Tuesday morning. A light dusting is possible, but it shouldn’t be enough to impact roads in the lower elevations.

Weather tomorrow: Mountain snow

Denver will hit the upper 50s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for isolated rain showers in the afternoon and evening.

The mountains will see another wave of scattered snow showers throughout Tuesday with totals of 1 to 10 inches depending on location. Higher amounts are expected in the southern mountains.

Looking ahead: Scattered rain, snow

Scattered rain and snow showers are possible on and off throughout the week.

By Thursday, Colorado’s San Juan mountains and southern mountain ranges could see 2 to 3 feet of snowfall.

Denver could see some snowfall mixing in with rain on Thursday and another chance next weekend.

Next weekend’s storm system is still too far out to know exact timing and totals but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on snowfall totals as the storm gets closer.